Justice Dept considers review of Child Justice Act after Forest High stabbing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
Go

Justice Dept considers review of Child Justice Act after Forest High stabbing

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola's comments came ahead of the bail hearing of a grade 11 pupil from Forest High School who was accused of murder.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said he was concerned by the rising levels of violence among young people.

His comments came ahead of the bail hearing of a grade 11 pupil from Forest High School in southern Johannesburg who was accused of stabbing and killing a grade eight pupil.

He was facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Two other pupils were wounded during the fight between two rival groups at the school on Monday.

Lamola held an in-loco inspection at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday and expressed concerns over violence among young people.

Lamola said the department would consider reviewing the Child Justice Act.

“We’re concerned about the involvement of youth and minors in crime, as well as other heinous crimes taking place across the country. We’re looking to strengthen the justice system.”

Lamola also said he would not allow gangs and criminals to disrupt the process of justice in courts after two rival gang members from Westbury clashed on Wednesday.

Leaders of the two gangs appeared on cases of murder when their members got into a fist fight in the court corridors.

Leroy Brown, who was believed to be the leaders of the Varados gang in Westbury, appeared on a charge of murder when his members clashed with members of a rival gang called the Fast Guns led by Keenan Ebrahim.

Lamola said it was a blunder to schedule the two on the same day.

“This issue should have been foreseen. There was a lapse as their cases were brought together. That mistake will be corrected to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Weapons were seized from gang members during a search. The two gangs were believed to be fighting for territory in the area.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA