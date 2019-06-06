Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from Parliament

-
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
-
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Show leadership Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
German killer nurse gets life for 85 hospital murdersWorld
-
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
-
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Show leadership Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
SA predisposed to mega-fires, study findsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Show leadership Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealedLocal
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
ANC's first Scopa chair in DA-run govt ready to workPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Anoj Singh blocked access to tender data centre, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Banking association urges govt to prioritise SOEs, build capacityBusiness
-
Company acquires land to grow medicinal cannabis in WCLocal
-
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018Business
-
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategyBusiness
-
Ramaphosa has 'frank' discussion with CEOs of SOEsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuseLifestyle
-
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psycheLifestyle
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'World
-
911 calls from Jussie Smollett 'attack' releasedLifestyle
-
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environmentLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019Local
-
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator saysLifestyle
-
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang growsLifestyle
-
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letterLifestyle
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Sharks brace for tough Jaguares testSport
-
Women refs get more respect than men, says Germany's Bibiana SteinhausSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
Cape Town could host first Formula E eventSport
Popular Topics
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling toSport
Popular Topics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
-
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from Parliament
Susan Shabangu served as minister of social development and minister for women in the Presidency.
CAPE TOWN - Former minister Susan Shabangu has officially resigned as a member of Parliament.
Shabangu served as minister of social development and minister for women in the Presidency.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed Shabangu's resignation on Thursday.
This followed the resignations of former state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and former human settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo this week.
This means Parliament has four vacancies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also ceased being an MP when the National Assembly elected him as president.
Those who resigned were part of a group of 14 former ministers who did not make it into Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.
Timeline
-
Dlamini, Masutha don't make cut, Radebe ends run as longest-serving ministera week ago
-
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in14 days ago
-
Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president of SA, opposition wishes him well15 days ago
-
MK veteran Maphatsoe urges new ANC MPs to put Constitution, people first15 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?9 hours ago
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank9 hours ago
-
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealed3 hours ago
-
Red Ants seek legal advice after being ‘barred’ from operating in JHB8 hours ago
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles insteadone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.