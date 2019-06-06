Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from Parliament

Susan Shabangu served as minister of social development and minister for women in the Presidency.

CAPE TOWN - Former minister Susan Shabangu has officially resigned as a member of Parliament.

Shabangu served as minister of social development and minister for women in the Presidency.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed Shabangu's resignation on Thursday.

This followed the resignations of former state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and former human settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo this week.

This means Parliament has four vacancies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also ceased being an MP when the National Assembly elected him as president.

Those who resigned were part of a group of 14 former ministers who did not make it into Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.