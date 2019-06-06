Former M&G editor feels vindicated by settlement over unfair dismissal

According to the settlement which includes financial compensation, the 'Mail & Guardian' and Matuma Letsoalo’s parting was declared an amicable resolution.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Mail & Guardian Political Editor Matuma Letsoalo said he felt vindicated by the newspaper’s decision to settle an unfair dismissal dispute he lodged following the termination of his employ.

Letsoalo launched the dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the newspaper announced in December that he had been dismissed for allegedly failing to disclose his business interests.

Letsoalo said the settlement proved that he was not in the wrong as the paper initially purported.

“The move by the M&G to offer me a financial settlement gives credence to what I’ve always maintained that the decision to terminate my contract or my services, lacked credence and defied logic. All the editors who were at the M&G before confirmed that I declared my business to them before.”