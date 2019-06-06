Former M&G editor feels vindicated by settlement over unfair dismissal

-
ANC's first Scopa chair in DA-run govt ready to work
Justice Dept considers review of Child Justice Act after Forest High stabbing
Prosecutors insist Pell child sex conviction 'unimpeachable'
Banking association urges govt to prioritise SOEs, build capacity
Company acquires land to grow medicinal cannabis in WC
Trump reports progress, but not enough, in tariff talks with Mexico
Family of murdered Forest High pupil say no bail for accused
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugby
ANALYSIS: SA's 'new dawn' should be built on evidence-based policy
Red Ants seek legal advice after being 'barred' from operating in JHB
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
DA unveils 'diverse, skilled' shadow cabinet
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve Bank
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas losses
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entities
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay alive
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategy
Ramaphosa has 'frank' discussion with CEOs of SOEs
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environment
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator says
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang grows
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letter
Humans consume 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each year
Rihanna declared world's richest female musician
Air pollution kills 100,000 Indian kids every year, study finds
'James Bond' film set hit by huge explosion
Brazil's Neymar limps off injured in friendly win over Qatar
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against India
Infantino re-elected Fifa president unopposed at Paris congress
Fifa and AFD to promote women's soccer in Africa
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling to
World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's Latham
Langer prepares Australia for West Indies World Cup pace test
Proteas face India in crucial game
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is Fiks
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case threshold
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down Under
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn't happened in SA, challenges have happened
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on Eid
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe Zulu
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaire
Tetris: 35 years cleared
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- 13°C
- Fri
- 5°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 12°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 8°C
Former M&G editor feels vindicated by settlement over unfair dismissal
According to the settlement which includes financial compensation, the 'Mail & Guardian' and Matuma Letsoalo’s parting was declared an amicable resolution.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Mail & Guardian Political Editor Matuma Letsoalo said he felt vindicated by the newspaper’s decision to settle an unfair dismissal dispute he lodged following the termination of his employ.
Letsoalo launched the dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the newspaper announced in December that he had been dismissed for allegedly failing to disclose his business interests.
According to the settlement which includes financial compensation, the Mail & Guardian and Letsoalo’s parting was then declared an amicable resolution.
Letsoalo said the settlement proved that he was not in the wrong as the paper initially purported.
“The move by the M&G to offer me a financial settlement gives credence to what I’ve always maintained that the decision to terminate my contract or my services, lacked credence and defied logic. All the editors who were at the M&G before confirmed that I declared my business to them before.”
