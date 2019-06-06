View all in Latest
Former M&G editor feels vindicated by settlement over unfair dismissal

According to the settlement which includes financial compensation, the 'Mail & Guardian' and Matuma Letsoalo’s parting was declared an amicable resolution.

Mail & Guardian staff watch on during an ANC Youth League protest outside the newspapers offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, 5 June 2014. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Mail & Guardian Political Editor Matuma Letsoalo said he felt vindicated by the newspaper’s decision to settle an unfair dismissal dispute he lodged following the termination of his employ.

Letsoalo launched the dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the newspaper announced in December that he had been dismissed for allegedly failing to disclose his business interests.

According to the settlement which includes financial compensation, the Mail & Guardian and Letsoalo’s parting was then declared an amicable resolution.

Letsoalo said the settlement proved that he was not in the wrong as the paper initially purported.

“The move by the M&G to offer me a financial settlement gives credence to what I’ve always maintained that the decision to terminate my contract or my services, lacked credence and defied logic. All the editors who were at the M&G before confirmed that I declared my business to them before.”

