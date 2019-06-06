Five-star Starc seals Australia win over West Indies
Chasing 289 for victory, West Indies got off to a poor start before Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran laid the platform for the power-hitters.
BENGALURU - Fast bowler Mitchell Starc produced a devastating display of death bowling as Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs at Trent Bridge for their second consecutive win in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
Chasing 289 for victory, West Indies got off to a poor start before Shai Hope (68) and Nicholas Pooran (40) laid the platform for the power-hitters, but the Starc-led Australian attack kept them on a tight leash, restricting them to 273-9.
After leg-spinner Adam Zampa removed Pooran, fast bowler Pat Cummins had Hope caught at mid-on in the 35th over to deliver a body blow to the Windies who never recovered.
Starc claimed Jason Holder (51), Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell in the final five overs to finish with 5-46 in his 10 overs.
Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile struck the highest World Cup score for a number eight batsman as his 92 took Australia to a competitive total after they lost their first five wickets for 79 runs.
Steve Smith (73) played the anchor role to perfection, combining with Coulter-Nile to stage a rescue act with a 102-run stand for the seventh wicket.
