Trump reports progress, but not enough, in tariff talks with Mexico
Zimbabwe and EU seek to move on from Mugabe-era strains
Family of murdered Forest High pupil say no bail for accused
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugby
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategy
Family of murdered Forest High pupil say no bail for accused
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugby
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategy
UN calls on SA to do more in reducing carbon footprint
About 700 homes affected by floods amid CT heavy rains
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
DA unveils 'diverse, skilled' shadow cabinet
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
Work hard or else... Magashule warns ANC ministers & deployees
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas losses
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entities
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay alive
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournament
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategy
Ramaphosa has 'frank' discussion with CEOs of SOEs
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
Current economic conditions not suitable for quantitative easing - Kganyago
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator says
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang grows
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letter
Humans consume 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each year
Rihanna declared world's richest female musician
Air pollution kills 100,000 Indian kids every year, study finds
'James Bond' film set hit by huge explosion
Apps, social media fuel 'booming' online prostitution: study
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against India
Infantino re-elected Fifa president unopposed at Paris congress
Fifa and AFD to promote women's soccer in Africa
Cape Town Cycle Tour confirms plans for a short route option
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against India
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling to
World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's Latham
Langer prepares Australia for West Indies World Cup pace test
Proteas face India in crucial game
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas losses
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is Fiks
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case threshold
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down Under
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn't happened in SA, challenges have happened
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on Eid
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe Zulu
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaire
Tetris: 35 years cleared
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
Family of murdered Forest High pupil say no bail for accused
The 19-year-old made his first appearance on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed three boys at the school on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of the grade 8 pupil killed at the Forest High School say they hope that the grade 11 suspect is denied bail today.
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court would hear his bail application on Thursday morning.
The 19-year-old made his first appearance on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed three boys at the school on Monday.
He was facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
The State told the magistrate on Wednesday that it had no intention of opposing bail for the grade 11 pupil.
But the defence still has the duty of providing the court with compelling reasons as to why the 19-year-old should be granted bail.
The relatives of the victim said the accused must be kept behind bars.
Security concerns have been raised that if he is granted bail, he may be targeted by the angry community.
