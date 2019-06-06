Family of murdered Forest High pupil say no bail for accused

The 19-year-old made his first appearance on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed three boys at the school on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the grade 8 pupil killed at the Forest High School say they hope that the grade 11 suspect is denied bail today.

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court would hear his bail application on Thursday morning.

He was facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The State told the magistrate on Wednesday that it had no intention of opposing bail for the grade 11 pupil.

But the defence still has the duty of providing the court with compelling reasons as to why the 19-year-old should be granted bail.

The relatives of the victim said the accused must be kept behind bars.

Security concerns have been raised that if he is granted bail, he may be targeted by the angry community.