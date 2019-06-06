Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environment
The 49-year-old actress has starred as Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama since its conception in 2005
LONDON - Ellen Pompeo almost quit Grey's Anatomy over a really toxic work environment which lasted for a decade before things changed on set.
The 49-year-old actress has starred as Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama since its conception in 2005 and has claimed the first decade of the show was riddled with very bad behaviour and toxic environments that made her want to walk away.
When asked if she'd ever considered leaving the show, she said: "There were many moments. It's funny: I never wanted off the bus in the year that I could get off. The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behaviour, really toxic work environment."
Pompeo admitted she decided to stay with the show because she wanted to make sure she could provide for her children - Sienna, nine, Stella, four, and Eli, two - whom she has with husband Chris Ivery.
She added: "But once I started having kids, it became no longer about me. I need to provide for my family. At 40 years old, where am I ever going to get this kind of money? I need to take care of my kids."
And although she struggled through the first decade of the programme, Pompeo said she worked hard to create something she could be happy and proud about, and she was driven to stay in the leading role after she worked closely with creator Shonda Rhimes in changing the way things were run on set.
Speaking to Taraji P. Henson for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: "But after Season 10, we had some big shifts in front of the camera, behind the camera. It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about because we had so much turmoil for 10 years. My mission became, this can't be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story. That's what's kept me."
More in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019
-
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator says
-
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang grows
-
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letter
-
Humans consume 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each year
-
Rihanna declared world's richest female musician
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.