Deducting tips, fees from waiters' bank accounts is 'abusive & illegal'

Last week, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler set Twitter on fire with a plea to restaurant goers to avoid using cards to tip waiters.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been illegal for restaurants to deduct fees and tips from waiters' bank accounts, but it's also a very common practice in the restaurant industry.

Last week, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler set Twitter on fire with a plea to restaurant goers to avoid using cards to tip waiters.

Please tip your waiter/waitress, in cash, if you can. If you add the tip to your card payment, they may have to share it with colleagues. And/or the restaurant may deduct bank fees of about 5%, often on the total amount and not just tip portion. All illegal but common practices. — Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) May 27, 2019

Abuses in blatant defiance of the law (deductions for breakages, deductions for card fees, no basic pay, etc.) were rife in the restaurant industry and the Department of Labour didn't seem to be acting.

Knowler recommended that restaurant goers tip waiters in cash.

Listen to the audio below for more.