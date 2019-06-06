Company acquires land to grow medicinal cannabis in WC

The Canopy Growth Corporation said soft-gel capsules of international quality were some of the products that would be produced at the site.

CAPE TOWN - Developers of a medicinal cannabis factory outside Atlantis on the West Coast said their products were backed by solid clinical research.

The Canopy Growth Corporation has acquired 12-hectares of land in the Atlantis special economic zone to produce medical-grade cannabis.

It hoped the project would create around 250 jobs in the beginning.

The company said soft-gel capsules of international quality were some of the products that would be produced at the site.

Managing director for Canopy Growth Africa, Jody Aufrichtig, said scientists from different disciplines were involved in the production process.

“We’ve seen good clinical evidence and results in alleviating certain symptoms, like nausea, for patients on chemotherapy. The products will be prescribed by an oncologist and issued by a pharmacist. It’s very much medical grade.”

The production facility would adhere to the good manufacturing practice regulations set out for pharmaceutical products.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)