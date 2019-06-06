China ready to work with SA to boost development

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
Go

China ready to work with SA to boost development

China’s ambassador Lin Songtian said he was encouraging Chinese companies to invest and manufacture in South Africa.

FILE: Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian on Sunday 4 February 2018. Picture: Screengrab
FILE: Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian on Sunday 4 February 2018. Picture: Screengrab
one hour ago

PRETORIA – China’s ambassador to Pretoria said Bejing was ready to join hands with South Africa to boost the development of the country and the continent.

Lin Songtian said he was encouraging Chinese companies to invest and manufacture in South Africa.

China’s chief envoy to South Africa has a ringing endorsement for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Songtian said South Africa had three unique strengths: its natural and human resources; its unique geographic location - making it a gateway to Africa; and its development-ripe infrastructure.

Drawing on its development success over four decades, China was ready to join hands and share experience in the win-win development cooperation.

Lin said South Africa and China could learn from each other in implementing national development programmes.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA