China ready to work with SA to boost development

-
3 gang-affiliated suspects arrested in Khayelitsha, Mitchells PlainLocal
-
World food prices rise in May, cereal output forecast falls - UN FAOWorld
-
China ready to work with SA to boost developmentLocal
-
YouTube to ban 'hateful,' 'supremacist' videosWorld
-
Several hundred migrants rescued from Mediterranean by MaltaWorld
-
Canada suspends operations at embassy in VenezuelaWorld
-
3 gang-affiliated suspects arrested in Khayelitsha, Mitchells PlainLocal
-
China ready to work with SA to boost developmentLocal
-
NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapistLocal
-
Anoj Singh blocked access to tender data centre, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Deducting tips, fees from waiters' bank accounts is 'abusive & illegal'Local
-
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
ANC's first Scopa chair in DA-run govt ready to workPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
Red Ants seek legal advice after being ‘barred’ from operating in JHBPolitics
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve BankBusiness
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
Popular Topics
-
Banking association urges govt to prioritise SOEs, build capacityBusiness
-
Company acquires land to grow medicinal cannabis in WCLocal
-
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018Business
-
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategyBusiness
-
Ramaphosa has 'frank' discussion with CEOs of SOEsBusiness
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve BankBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psycheLifestyle
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'World
-
911 calls from Jussie Smollett 'attack' releasedLifestyle
-
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environmentLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019Local
-
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator saysLifestyle
-
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang growsLifestyle
-
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letterLifestyle
-
Humans consume 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each yearWorld
-
Women refs get more respect than men, says Germany's Bibiana SteinhausSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
Cape Town could host first Formula E eventSport
-
CAF orders replay of abandoned African Champions League finalSport
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
-
Brazil's Neymar limps off injured in friendly win over QatarSport
Popular Topics
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling toSport
-
World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's LathamSport
-
Langer prepares Australia for West Indies World Cup pace testSport
Popular Topics
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
-
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
China ready to work with SA to boost development
China’s ambassador Lin Songtian said he was encouraging Chinese companies to invest and manufacture in South Africa.
PRETORIA – China’s ambassador to Pretoria said Bejing was ready to join hands with South Africa to boost the development of the country and the continent.
Lin Songtian said he was encouraging Chinese companies to invest and manufacture in South Africa.
China’s chief envoy to South Africa has a ringing endorsement for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Songtian said South Africa had three unique strengths: its natural and human resources; its unique geographic location - making it a gateway to Africa; and its development-ripe infrastructure.
Drawing on its development success over four decades, China was ready to join hands and share experience in the win-win development cooperation.
Lin said South Africa and China could learn from each other in implementing national development programmes.
Popular in Local
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema2 hours ago
-
Deducting tips, fees from waiters' bank accounts is 'abusive & illegal'2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?8 hours ago
-
Justice Dept considers review of Child Justice Act after Forest High stabbing3 hours ago
-
Anoj Singh blocked access to tender data centre, inquiry told2 hours ago
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.