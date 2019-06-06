China ready to work with SA to boost development

China’s ambassador Lin Songtian said he was encouraging Chinese companies to invest and manufacture in South Africa.

PRETORIA – China’s ambassador to Pretoria said Bejing was ready to join hands with South Africa to boost the development of the country and the continent.

China’s chief envoy to South Africa has a ringing endorsement for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Songtian said South Africa had three unique strengths: its natural and human resources; its unique geographic location - making it a gateway to Africa; and its development-ripe infrastructure.

Drawing on its development success over four decades, China was ready to join hands and share experience in the win-win development cooperation.



Lin said South Africa and China could learn from each other in implementing national development programmes.