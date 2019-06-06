-
Cape Town could host first Formula E event
City officials said they’ve been approached by the Cape Town Formula E Consortium about hosting the racing event.
CAPE TOWN - Motorsport class Formula E might hit the circuit in the Mother City soon.
City officials said they’ve been approached by the Cape Town Formula E Consortium about hosting the racing event.
Formula E’s inaugural championship commenced in 2014 and saw electric-powered cars race against each other.
Hong Kong, New York and Paris were some of the 12 cities where the event was being hosted.
Mayor Dan Plato said in the three years that Formula E was hosted in Hong Kong, it boosted the country's economy with around R1,4 billion.
“We want to continue to be creative by bringing bigger events to Cape Town. A feasibility study needs to be drawn up.”
Popular in Sport
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview8 hours ago
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeatone day ago
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve18 hours ago
-
CAF orders replay of abandoned African Champions League final2 hours ago
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeat3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast2 days ago
