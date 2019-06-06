Cape Town could host first Formula E event

City officials said they’ve been approached by the Cape Town Formula E Consortium about hosting the racing event.

CAPE TOWN - Motorsport class Formula E might hit the circuit in the Mother City soon.

City officials said they’ve been approached by the Cape Town Formula E Consortium about hosting the racing event.

Formula E’s inaugural championship commenced in 2014 and saw electric-powered cars race against each other.

Hong Kong, New York and Paris were some of the 12 cities where the event was being hosted.

Mayor Dan Plato said in the three years that Formula E was hosted in Hong Kong, it boosted the country's economy with around R1,4 billion.

“We want to continue to be creative by bringing bigger events to Cape Town. A feasibility study needs to be drawn up.”