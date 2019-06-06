CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authorities

-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Parents say they don’t want Forest High murder accused teen back on premisesLocal
-
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
-
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Show leadership, Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
-
Parents say they don’t want Forest High murder accused teen back on premisesLocal
-
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
-
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Show leadership, Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
Popular Topics
-
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Show leadership, Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealedLocal
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
-
Anoj Singh blocked access to tender data centre, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Banking association urges govt to prioritise SOEs, build capacityBusiness
-
Company acquires land to grow medicinal cannabis in WCLocal
-
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018Business
-
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuseLifestyle
-
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psycheLifestyle
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'World
-
911 calls from Jussie Smollett 'attack' releasedLifestyle
-
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environmentLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019Local
-
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator saysLifestyle
-
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang growsLifestyle
-
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letterLifestyle
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Sharks brace for tough Jaguares testSport
-
Women refs get more respect than men, says Germany's Bibiana SteinhausSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
Cape Town could host first Formula E eventSport
Popular Topics
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling toSport
Popular Topics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
-
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authorities
Ahmad Ahmad had been reported last month to Fifa’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.
PARIS - Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris on Thursday morning, world football’s governing body Fifa said.
Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, had been reported last month to Fifa’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.
Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.
“Fifa is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” Fifa said in a statement.
“Fifa is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”
Popular in Sport
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview9 hours ago
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeatone day ago
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSA25 minutes ago
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve19 hours ago
-
Women refs get more respect than men, says Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast2 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.