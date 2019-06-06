View all in Latest
CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authorities

Ahmad Ahmad had been reported last month to Fifa’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

FILE: Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Amaju Pinnink, President of CAF Ahmad Ahmad and Acting general secretary of CAF Essadik Alaoui look on during a press conference after an extraordinary meeting with CAF executives at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on 30 November 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Amaju Pinnink, President of CAF Ahmad Ahmad and Acting general secretary of CAF Essadik Alaoui look on during a press conference after an extraordinary meeting with CAF executives at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on 30 November 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris on Thursday morning, world football’s governing body Fifa said.

Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, had been reported last month to Fifa’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

“Fifa is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” Fifa said in a statement.

“Fifa is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”

