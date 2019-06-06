Forest High teen murder accused claims self-defence in court
The grade 11 pupil is accused of stabbing three pupils at Forest High School, in the south of Johannesburg, during a fight between two rival groups.
JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the bail application of the 19-year-old pupil from Forest High School facing charges of murder and attempted murder has been postponed to Monday.
The grade 11 pupil is accused of stabbing three pupils at Forest High, in the south of Johannesburg, during a fight between two rival groups.
Although the State didn't oppose bail, the magistrate had to postpone proceedings because of material defects in the defendant's affidavit.
Counsel for the grade 11 pupil requested the court grant him bail so he can write exams.
In an affidavit read out in court, the accused admitted that he stabbed the three, but claimed it was in self-defence.
He said a group of boys attacked him and a knife fell from one them. He claims he picked it and then stabbed them so he could escape.
The boy's family said they were pleased with the proceedings so far.
The accused said he would plead not guilty.
