ANC's first Scopa chair in DA-run govt ready to work

The ANC nominated Lulama Mvimbi to become Scopa chairperson after the offer from the DA.

FILE: Politicians seated at the Western Cape legislature ahead of the swearing-in of MPLs in Cape Town on 8 May. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: Politicians seated at the Western Cape legislature ahead of the swearing-in of MPLs in Cape Town on 8 May. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC)'s first Scopa chairperson in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run Western Cape Legislature said he was ready for the task.

ANC MPL Lulama Mvimbi was elected to the position this week.

It was the first time the DA has offered the position to the ANC.

Mvimbi said nothing would stop him from performing his duties. The former Bitou mayor became an MPL after the May elections.

The ANC nominated him to become Scopa chairperson after the offer from the DA.

“The Standing Committee on Public Accounts is one of the most important committees in the provincial legislature. Among other things, we know that it’s supposed to hold everybody responsible for the finances of the provincial legislature to account.”

Mvimbi promised to be impartial and act within the framework of the law.

He has also vowed not to use the position for his own political gain.

