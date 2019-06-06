African Union suspends Sudan
The AU Peace and Security Council has suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority.
ADDIS ABABA - The African Union on Thursday suspended Sudan, demanding a civilian-led transition authority to resolve the crisis which has claimed over 100 lives.
"The AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis," the AU posted on Twitter.
Sudanese authorities have admitted dozens of people were killed when security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.
But doctors said Wednesday that 40 bodies had been pulled from the Nile, sending the death toll soaring to at least 108.
The military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.
But thousands of demonstrators had remained camped out in front of the army headquarters calling for the generals to cede power to civilians.
The AU had urged the generals to ensure a smooth transition of power, but the brutal crackdown to disperse protesters Monday saw pressure mount on the AU to hold those responsible for the violence to justice.
Popular in Africa
-
Suspected Zim state agents accused of abducting, brutally assaulting union boss
-
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRC
-
Zimbabwe and EU seek to move on from Mugabe-era strains
-
Lesotho opposition parties file motion of no confidence against PM Tom Thabane
-
Gabon's economic woes arouse nostalgia for Omar Bongo
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case threshold
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.