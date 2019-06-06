About 700 homes affected by floods amid CT heavy rains
Residents have been affected in areas including Khayelitsha, Strand and Gugulethu following days of downpours.
CAPE TOWN – About 700 structures have been affected by flooding as heavy rains continue to batter Cape Town.
Residents have been affected in areas including Khayelitsha, Strand and Gugulethu following days of downpours.
The city's Charlotte Powell said: “No evacuation or emergency sheltering has been activated. Various city department will continue with mop-up operations.”
Meanwhile, victims of intense flooding in KwaZulu-Natal said they hadn't received any form of help from authorities.
Seventy-two people were killed in the floods that hit parts of the province in April.
The provincial cooperative governance department has assisted many families but some have criticised government for not doing enough.
WATCH: Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZN
Popular in Local
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
-
Red Ants seek legal advice after being ‘barred’ from operating in JHB
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
-
Ramaphosa has 'frank' discussion with CEOs of SOEs
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.