About 700 homes affected by floods amid CT heavy rains

Residents have been affected in areas including Khayelitsha, Strand and Gugulethu following days of downpours.

CAPE TOWN – About 700 structures have been affected by flooding as heavy rains continue to batter Cape Town.

Residents have been affected in areas including Khayelitsha, Strand and Gugulethu following days of downpours.

The city's Charlotte Powell said: “No evacuation or emergency sheltering has been activated. Various city department will continue with mop-up operations.”

Meanwhile, victims of intense flooding in KwaZulu-Natal said they hadn't received any form of help from authorities.

Seventy-two people were killed in the floods that hit parts of the province in April.

The provincial cooperative governance department has assisted many families but some have criticised government for not doing enough.

WATCH: Ramaphosa goes to areas affected by floods in KZN