3 gang-affiliated suspects arrested in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
Go

3 gang-affiliated suspects arrested in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain

On Wednesday night, a 17-year-old boy from Site B in Khayelitsha was among three arrested suspects.

Illegal fire ammunition confiscated by the anti-gang unit in Khayelitsha. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
Illegal fire ammunition confiscated by the anti-gang unit in Khayelitsha. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Anti-gang unit members have arrested three gang-affiliated suspects in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

On Wednesday night, a 17-year-old boy from Site B in Khayelitsha was among the arrested.

“Last night at about 22:50, anti-gang unit members reacted on intelligence and searched a residence in Site B, Khayelitsha, where a suspect belonging to a certain gang group was arrested. He was found in possession of an illegal rifle and revolver ammunition,” the police's Andre Traut said.

In Mitchells Plain, members of the same unit arrested two more gang-linked suspects in possession of an unlicensed revolver and ammunition.

Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Abie Isaacs hailed the unit for the arrests.

Isaacs said gangsters in the area were as young as 10 years old.

“Our teenagers have become victims of recruitment. If we look at this issue, specifically this youth month, we need to steer our youth in the right direction,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA