3 gang-affiliated suspects arrested in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain
On Wednesday night, a 17-year-old boy from Site B in Khayelitsha was among three arrested suspects.
CAPE TOWN - Anti-gang unit members have arrested three gang-affiliated suspects in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.
“Last night at about 22:50, anti-gang unit members reacted on intelligence and searched a residence in Site B, Khayelitsha, where a suspect belonging to a certain gang group was arrested. He was found in possession of an illegal rifle and revolver ammunition,” the police's Andre Traut said.
In Mitchells Plain, members of the same unit arrested two more gang-linked suspects in possession of an unlicensed revolver and ammunition.
Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Abie Isaacs hailed the unit for the arrests.
Isaacs said gangsters in the area were as young as 10 years old.
“Our teenagers have become victims of recruitment. If we look at this issue, specifically this youth month, we need to steer our youth in the right direction,” he said.
