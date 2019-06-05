View all in Latest
Zulu calls for tough stance on gang violence in SA schools

The spotlight is back on the safety of schools after a stabbing incident at forest high school in Turfontein left a pupil dead and two others wounded on Monday.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu believes that government needs to be tough in its approach to protecting children from gangsterism and drug dens at schools.

The spotlight is back on the safety of schools after a stabbing incident at Forest High School in Turfontein left a pupil dead and two others wounded on Monday.

A grade 11 pupils are set to appear in court today for the crime which is said to be gang-related.

Zulu said violence at schools had reached an alarming rate.

“We need to be tough in ensuring that when you’ve got laws and regulation, those laws must bite. There are schools known for gang violence and bad behaviour; we know those schools.”

