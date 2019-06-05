Zulu calls for tough stance on gang violence in SA schools
The spotlight is back on the safety of schools after a stabbing incident at forest high school in Turfontein left a pupil dead and two others wounded on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu believes that government needs to be tough in its approach to protecting children from gangsterism and drug dens at schools.
The spotlight is back on the safety of schools after a stabbing incident at Forest High School in Turfontein left a pupil dead and two others wounded on Monday.
A grade 11 pupils are set to appear in court today for the crime which is said to be gang-related.
Zulu said violence at schools had reached an alarming rate.
“We need to be tough in ensuring that when you’ve got laws and regulation, those laws must bite. There are schools known for gang violence and bad behaviour; we know those schools.”
WATCH: Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happened
Popular in Local
-
'What is this obsession with Sarb?': Mboweni sets record straight again
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
Some homes, roads flooded after heavy rain in CT
-
Why you'll be paying more for fuel from today
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return
-
'Wake up before it's too late,' unions warn govt after GDP falls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.