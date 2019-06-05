Work hard or else... Magashule warns ANC ministers & deployees

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says its deployees in government will now be closely monitored.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday said it would evaluate its deployees in government annually, and added that ministers and deputies who don’t perform would be given the boot.

The party held its national executive committee (NEC) Lekgotla this past weekend, where it gave directives to its members to implement the party’s resolutions and manifesto.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the party's deployees in government would be monitored.

“We’re going to do this thing annually. We’re calling people and saying: ‘You’re failing, you’re lazy, and [we] don’t see you moving.’ ”

So, what happens if they perform poorly? Magashule explained: “Otherwise, if you don’t perform, you can’t blame us, because you will be knowing that you’ve failed and therefore we can’t have factions. We can’t have battles. We can’t have fights when one is actually removed. One would be removed, because one has actually failed.”

The party also said NEC members who didn’t make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet would be deployed elsewhere, including Luthuli House.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The party said it had declared unemployment a national emergency and plans to reduce it from the current 27% to 14% in just five years.

“The lekgotla agreed that unemployment is now going to be a national emergency, we’re declaring unemployment a national disaster," said Magashule.

The Spectator Index recently ranked the country’s youth joblessness rate as the highest in the world.

SOEs

The ANC has also called on its deployees in government to prioritise state-owned enterprises, such as Eskom and SAA, saying the challenges facing the companies pose a serious fiscal threat.

The parastatals will soon be without CEOs after Vuyani Jarana resigned from the state airline, citing lack of support to implement the company's turnaround strategy.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe also stepped down in May citing ill health.

Magashule described the situation at Eskom and SAA as a crisis.

“The lekgotla resolved that fixing Eskom, the SAA and many other parastatals should be an apex priority and noting the fiscal and economic threat that this poses.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)