Westbury rival gangs clash in court building

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Westbury rival gangs clash in court building

Leroy Brown, who is believed to be one of the leaders of the Varados gang, was appearing on a charge of murder and his case was postponed to Friday for a bail hearing.

Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested several people in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday following clashes in the corridors between two rival gang members from Westbury.

Leroy Brown, who is believed to be one of the leaders of the Varados gang, was appearing on a charge of murder and his case was postponed to Friday for a bail hearing.

Fast Guns gang leader Keenan Ebrahim was also appearing in court for murder later on Wednesday.

Other gang members who were in court to support their leaders clashed before the court appearances, causing chaos.

Brown was alleged to have shot and murdered a member of the Fast Guns last year. He was arrested last week.

Ebrahim was also appearing for a murder he allegedly committed last year; his case would be heard on Wednesday afternoon.

The two gangs are believed to be fighting over territory.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA