Westbury rival gangs clash in court building

Leroy Brown, who is believed to be one of the leaders of the Varados gang, was appearing on a charge of murder and his case was postponed to Friday for a bail hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested several people in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday following clashes in the corridors between two rival gang members from Westbury.

Fast Guns gang leader Keenan Ebrahim was also appearing in court for murder later on Wednesday.

Other gang members who were in court to support their leaders clashed before the court appearances, causing chaos.

Brown was alleged to have shot and murdered a member of the Fast Guns last year. He was arrested last week.

Ebrahim was also appearing for a murder he allegedly committed last year; his case would be heard on Wednesday afternoon.

The two gangs are believed to be fighting over territory.