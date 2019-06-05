WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Bloom concludes testimony into Transnet

The state capture commission of inquiry evidence leaders appointed Bloom to analyse the various financial advisory contracts Transnet entered into.

JOHANNESBURG - Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom is concluding his evidence related to several questionable contracts at Transnet.

On Friday, he told the commission how Gupta-linked consultancy firm Trillian was paid R93 million for just five days of work.

