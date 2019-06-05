Union challenges suspension of Mamelodi nurse accused of mistreating patient
A video of 76-year-old Martha Marais tied to a steel bench while lying on the floor at the facility has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation.
BRAAMFONTEIN - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said on Wednesday it was challenging the decision to put a nurse implicated in the mistreatment of an elderly woman at the Mamelodi Hospital on special leave, claiming proper processes were not followed.
A video of 76-year-old Martha Marais tied to a steel bench while lying on the floor at the facility has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation.
Four staff members, including two doctors and a security guard, were also implicated.
Denosa held a briefing in Braamfontein on Wednesday following the latest developments.
Denosa said it had written to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with reasons why the implicated nurse should not be placed on precautionary suspension.
“This person was only on duty for an hour when the incident occurred. When would she have had the opportunity to offer [any] care?”
The nursing union's Bongani Mazibuko said the nurse in question did not have any contact with the elderly woman when she reported for duty.
Provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada said the union was calling for an independent body to take over the investigation as the process had already been compromised.
“The Department of Health is already compromised in our view. They have already prejudiced the mess through their actions like misinforming the public.”
Denosa also highlighted the difficult conditions under which its nurses work at the hospital, saying it had become extremely difficult for its members to fulfil their roles.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
JHB city manager takes responsibility for Alex home demolitions
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
-
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
-
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands
-
'What is this obsession with Sarb?': Mboweni sets record straight again
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.