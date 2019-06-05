View all in Latest
Transnet, Gupta-linked firm contract was clear evidence of fraud, Zondo hears

Transnet payments to Regiments were described as intriguing because the company simply did not have the technical capacity to do the work but was nevertheless paid.

A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
14 minutes ago

PRETORIA - A corporate finance expert described some of the payments Transnet made to Gupta-linked consultancy firm Regiments Capital as clear evidence of fraud.

Jonathan Bloom made the allegation on Wednesday at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown.

The commission investigators commissioned Bloom to investigate several questionable finance advisory contracts the state-owned company entered into.

Bloom studied the contract between Transnet and JP Morgan to facilitate a cross-currency swap, as a form of hedging.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius asked Bloom how Regiments featured in this deal.

Pretorius asked: “Regiments was not appointed to do anything in relation to the cross-currency swap, JP Morgan was appointed to do that work?”

Bloom responded and said that was correct.

He has described Transnet payments to Regiments as intriguing because the company simply did not have the technical capacity to do the work but was nevertheless paid.

Paul Pretorius clarified the matter so Bloom could confirm it for the commission.

“So once again, JP Morgan is appointed to do a certain edging swap, it would’ve used it own intellectual property to execute this complex financial experiment; notwithstanding Regiments was paid a separate amount of R5.7 million for apparently doing the work that JP Morgan was formally appointed to do.”

Bloom said that was all correct.

He flagged over R150 million worth of questionable payments to Regiments.

WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Bloom concludes testimony into Transnet

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

