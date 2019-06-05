Spotlight back on Transnet at state capture inquiry

Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom is expected to conclude his evidence related to several questionable contracts.

PRETORIA – The spotlight will be back on Transnet at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sales employee Josais Scott said ANN7 received a discount on archive material from the public broadcaster before it launched in 2013. The deal was allegedly facilitated by Gupta ally and former Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa.

Josais told the Zondo commission on Tuesday that this enabled ANN7 to buy footage from the SA without paying the technical and research fees.

He said the discount made good business sense.

“At that stage, what goes through one’s mind is that you’ve got R140,000 immediately if you finish the 2,000 minutes at R70 per minute. Why worry about additional R30/40,000. Get R140,000 in ASAP?”