Spotlight back on Transnet at state capture inquiry
Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom is expected to conclude his evidence related to several questionable contracts.
PRETORIA – The spotlight will be back on Transnet at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday morning.
Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom is expected to conclude his evidence related to several questionable contracts.
Meanwhile, former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sales employee Josais Scott said ANN7 received a discount on archive material from the public broadcaster before it launched in 2013. The deal was allegedly facilitated by Gupta ally and former Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa.
Josais told the Zondo commission on Tuesday that this enabled ANN7 to buy footage from the SA without paying the technical and research fees.
He said the discount made good business sense.
“At that stage, what goes through one’s mind is that you’ve got R140,000 immediately if you finish the 2,000 minutes at R70 per minute. Why worry about additional R30/40,000. Get R140,000 in ASAP?”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
Some homes, roads flooded after heavy rain in CT
-
'What is this obsession with Sarb?': Mboweni sets record straight again
-
Why you'll be paying more for fuel from today
-
Work hard or else... Magashule warns ANC ministers & deployees
-
Sars declares war on 'crippling' illicit economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.