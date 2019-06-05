Some homes, roads flooded after heavy rain in CT
It’s been a miserable night for many Capetonians after heavy rains caused havoc on the roads and in some neighbourhoods.
CAPE TOWN - Heavy rain has flooded homes and roads across Cape Town.
The winter rain arrived with a vengeance on Tuesday, keeping disaster management teams busy. The South African Weather Service issued an alert about heavy rain and strong winds this week and it’s expected to continue on Wednesday.
Some Manenberg residents spent hours trying to bail water out of their houses. Liezel Solomons said that her mother’s home was waterlogged from the kitchen to the bedrooms, forcing the family to wade through knee-deep water in their own home.
A flooded bedroom in Manenberg, Cape Town, following heavy rain on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. Picture: Supplied.
Solomons said the biggest irony was that her mother lived in the exact spot where the Manenberg tornado caused havoc and destruction more than a decade ago.
Bonteheuwel resident Tammy Roberts said her home was also flooded. Roberts shared concerns about going to work amid the flooding.
The heavy rain also caused havoc in traffic on Tuesday afternoon and evening, forcing commuters to spend hours longer than usual in peak hour traffic. Thousands of commuters also had to wait in the cold at the Cape Town taxi rank.
