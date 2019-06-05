View all in Latest
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands

On Sunday, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. On that same night, an elderly couple's house was broken into on a farm nearby.

The Cape winelands. Picture: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.
The Cape winelands. Picture: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police confirmed a third farm attack in the Cape Winelands on Wednesday.

The Western Cape government said the area was becoming a hot spot for farm attacks. On Sunday, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. On that same night, an elderly couple's house was broken into on a farm nearby.

The police's Andre Traut said the attack on the elderly couple took place on a farm in Devon Valley.

“Three armed suspects gained entry to the house and threatened the two occupants, both aged 70. They fled with personal belongings and are yet to be arrested.”

During a separate incident on Tuesday morning, a woman was attacked by robbers in her house on a Klapmuts farm.

