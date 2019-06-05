SACP says central bank mandate should include job creation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

SACP says central bank mandate should include job creation

The South African Communist Party said on Wednesday that the mandate of the central bank should be expanded to explicitly include job creation.

South Africa Reserve Bank officially launched new notes and a R5 coin in celebration of Nelson Mandela's centenary year. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
South Africa Reserve Bank officially launched new notes and a R5 coin in celebration of Nelson Mandela's centenary year. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP), a key ally of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, said on Wednesday that the mandate of the central bank should be expanded to explicitly include job creation.

“The mandate of the South African Reserve Bank must explicitly include employment growth targeting – with a consequential amendment to the Reserve Bank Act,” the SACP said in a statement.

Senior ANC officials contradicted each other on Tuesday over whether the party had decided to expand the bank’s mandate, hours after data showed the country’s worst economic contraction in a decade.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA