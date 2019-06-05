SA veteran journalist Raymond Louw dies one day after wife

The multi-award winning journalist kicked off his career in 1946 when he joined the Rand Daily Mail.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist Raymond Louw passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 93.

He served as the general manager of the South Africa Associated Newspapers in 1977 and was also a founding member of the South African National Editors’ Forum.

Louw's cause of death is not yet known, but one of his close friends said he was recovering from a recent operation.

His friend and colleague Amina Frensee described him as an advocate for freedom of expression.

“He was very involved, despite his advanced age. He was absolutely exemplary in defending freedom of expression. He was an advocate in getting rid of all apartheid laws still in our statute books.”

Louw’s wife, Jean, passed away on Tuesday.