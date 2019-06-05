SA Cabin Crew Association calls for Jarana to stay, plans march

The association says it’s also written to president Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to persuade Jarana to stay on and provide him with the support he needs.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Cabin Crew Association says it will stage a march next week calling for South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana to remain at the helm of the national carrier.

The association says it’s also written to president Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to persuade Jarana to stay on and provide him with the support he needs.

The union says Jarana was on the right track in reviving the ailing airline and that workers who had confidence in him are now demoralised.

Jarana cited a lack of funding and a drop in government support for the carrier's turnaround strategy.

The union's deputy president Christopher Shabangu said: “It’s hectic for us. We’re meeting in all our stations so that we can discuss this issue because we need to be taken seriously. So, by next we’re going to have a march.”