Nothing illegal about Alexandra home demolitions - Red Ants
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the controversial security company said it was in possession of a 2016 court order authorising the removals.
JOHANNESBURG - Red Ants Security and Evictions Services rejected allegations that it unlawfully removed residents in Alexandra.
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the controversial security company said it was in possession of a court order authorising the removals.
"Red Ants is in possession of a court order obtained by the City of Johannesburg against the unlawful occupiers dated back to 7 September 2016 which was handed down by Honourable Judge Windell before the Gauteng Local Division," the statement read.
The Red Ants, as they are known, demolished several houses belonging to residents in Stjwetla last week.
The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng and Mayor Herman Mashaba claimed the Red Ants destroyed 80 structures illegally.
On Monday, Mashaba told residents of Stjwetla that he was not aware on whose authorised the demolitions took place, blaming what he called evil forces for the forceful evictions.
“What happened did not have my political directive and did not have the support of the multi-party government. There were evil forces that decided to take this decision to come and destroy your houses.”
That order authorised the sheriff of the High Court to remove any person found in breach and allowed the sheriff to demolish illegal structures erected on the property.
"The court order was made final on 9 September 2016," the statement further read.
The company said it only became involved in the Alexandra evictions last week after it was appointed by the City of Johannesburg to counter land invasions.
Earlier on Wednesday, Johannesburg city manager Ndivhoniswa Lukhwareni said he took full responsibility for the demolitions.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
-
Union challenges suspension of Mamelodi nurse accused of mistreating patient
-
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
-
Alleged gang boss wounded in N1 shooting
-
JHB city manager takes responsibility for Alex home demolitions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.