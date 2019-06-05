Ramaphosa urges journalists to strive for a free press in honour of Raymond Louw

-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
-
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contractBusiness
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinetLocal
-
Fifa and AFD to promote women's soccer in Africa – InfantinoSport
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
-
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contractBusiness
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinetLocal
-
Fifa and AFD to promote women's soccer in Africa – InfantinoSport
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
Popular Topics
-
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every dayPolitics
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles insteadPolitics
-
Work hard or else... Magashule warns ANC ministers & deployeesLocal
-
Mashaba promoting illegality with promise to rebuild demolished Alex homes - ANCLocal
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve BankBusiness
-
ANC fires Phokwane mayor, speaker for working with oppositionLocal
Popular Topics
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contractBusiness
-
Transnet, Gupta-linked firm contract was clear evidence of fraud, Zondo hearsBusiness
-
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-upBusiness
-
Kganyago says Sarb's primary mandate is price stabilityLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Bloom concludes testimony into TransnetBusiness
-
SACP says central bank mandate should include job creationLocal
Popular Topics
-
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang growsLifestyle
-
Madonna loses appeal to block sale of Tupac's love letterLifestyle
-
Humans consume 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each yearWorld
-
Rihanna declared world's richest female musicianLifestyle
-
Air pollution kills 100,000 Indian kids every year, study findsWorld
-
'James Bond' film set hit by huge explosionLifestyle
-
Apps, social media fuel 'booming' online prostitution: studyLifestyle
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
Infantino re-elected Fifa president unopposed at Paris congressSport
-
Fifa and AFD to promote women's soccer in Africa – InfantinoSport
-
Cape Town Cycle Tour confirms plans for a short route optionSport
-
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling toSport
-
Blitzboks stalwart Kyle Brown retires from international sevensSport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
-
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling toSport
-
World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's LathamSport
-
Langer prepares Australia for West Indies World Cup pace testSport
-
Proteas face India in crucial gameSport
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
Popular Topics
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
-
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
Ramaphosa urges journalists to strive for a free press in honour of Raymond Louw
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa had lost a brave and principled journalist and a champion of press freedom.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the family and friends of veteran journalist Raymond Louw who died on Wednesday at the age of 93.
The president said the country had lost a brave and principled journalist and a champion of press freedom.
"Throughout his illustrious career he reminded us of the critical importance of media freedom to the health of our democracy," said Ramaphosa.
“The loss of this respected media stalwart is all the sadder that it comes a day after the passing of his wife, Jean. I offer my deepest sympathies to the family,” the President added.
It was understood that Louw's wife died 24 hours prior to his death.
Ramaphosa said the most fitting tribute for Louw would be for young journalists to strive for a free press and accurate and balanced reporting.
Meanwhile, his friend and colleague Amina Frensee said Louw had left a great legacy.
“He was involved in so many initiatives and he was a founding member of many institutions.”
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) earlier released a statement also mourning Louw's death.
“He was with us from the beginning as Sanef and made significant contributions to the call to end punitive legislation against media freedom. He was always at the round tables on these discussions and deliberations. He was passionate about access to information and the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) and ensuring the protection of journalist sources," said fellow founding member Mary Papayya.
Oom Ray, as he was fondly known by Sanef members, won Sanef’s Stephen Wrottesley award three times for his tireless commitment to the organisation.
In 2011, he was named a World Press Freedom Hero by the Vienna-based International Press Institute. The award acknowledged his “commitment to press freedom and his outspoken defence of journalist rights”.
The multi-award-winning journalist kicked off his career in 1946 when he joined the Rand Daily Mail.
He served as the general manager of the South Africa Associated Newspapers three decades later.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.