Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against India

The Proteas posted just 227/9 in their 50 overs with Chris Morris top scoring with 42 from 34.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa have lost a third game in a row at the World Cup after losing to India by six wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the destroyer-in-chief for India, taking 4/51 in his 10 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma top scored with 122 as India chased down the total with 15 balls to spare.

South Africa play the West Indies next on Monday.

