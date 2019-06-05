View all in Latest
Proteas face India in crucial game

Dale Steyn is out of the tournament and replaced Beuran Hendricks, while Lungi Ngidi is out for 10 days with a hamstring strain.

India's captain Virat Kohli and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis. Picture: @ICC/Twitter
India's captain Virat Kohli and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis. Picture: @ICC/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas is facing India in Southampton in crucial match after losing two of their opening games in England and Bangladesh, respectively.

Dale Steyn is out of the tournament and replaced Beuran Hendricks, while Lungi Ngidi is out for 10 days with a hamstring strain.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first.

TEAMS:

SOUTH AFRICA

Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

INDIA

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Timeline

