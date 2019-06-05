Proteas face India in crucial game

-
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-upBusiness
-
JHB city manager takes responsibility for Alex home demolitionsLocal
-
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every dayPolitics
-
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in courtLocal
-
Westbury rival gangs clash in court buildingLocal
-
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRCAfrica
-
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-upBusiness
-
JHB city manager takes responsibility for Alex home demolitionsLocal
-
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every dayPolitics
-
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in courtLocal
-
Westbury rival gangs clash in court buildingLocal
-
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRCAfrica
Popular Topics
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles insteadPolitics
-
Work hard or else... Magashule warns ANC ministers & deployeesLocal
-
Mashaba promoting illegality with promise to rebuild demolished Alex homes - ANCLocal
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve BankBusiness
-
ANC fires Phokwane mayor, speaker for working with oppositionLocal
-
ANC NEC declares unemployment a national disasterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Kganyago says Sarb's primary mandate is price stabilityLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Bloom concludes testimony into TransnetBusiness
-
SACP says central bank mandate should include job creationLocal
-
'Wake up before it's too late,' unions warn govt after GDP fallsLocal
-
'What is this obsession with Sarb?': Mboweni sets record straight againLocal
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Apps, social media fuel 'booming' online prostitution: studyLifestyle
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Lady Gaga confirms she's no longer engagedLifestyle
-
Native American actor to get Oscar, a first, at honorary awardsLifestyle
-
Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaireLifestyle
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's LathamSport
-
Pollard returns to captain much-changed BullsSport
-
Langer prepares Australia for West Indies World Cup pace testSport
-
Proteas face India in crucial gameSport
-
No time for excuses, says Stander ahead of Sunwolves clashSport
-
Sacked Folau expected to launch legal action this week - reportSport
Popular Topics
-
Langer prepares Australia for West Indies World Cup pace testSport
-
Proteas face India in crucial gameSport
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeatSport
-
Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
-
'The sooner we start sex education the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
Peace wall honours victims of CT gang-related crimeLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
Proteas face India in crucial game
Dale Steyn is out of the tournament and replaced Beuran Hendricks, while Lungi Ngidi is out for 10 days with a hamstring strain.
CAPE TOWN – The Proteas is facing India in Southampton in crucial match after losing two of their opening games in England and Bangladesh, respectively.
Dale Steyn is out of the tournament and replaced Beuran Hendricks, while Lungi Ngidi is out for 10 days with a hamstring strain.
South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first.
TEAMS:
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir
INDIA
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Popular in Sport
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeat22 hours ago
-
Pollard returns to captain much-changed Bulls2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe seek inspiration from Ajax Amsterdam for Nations Cup run18 hours ago
-
World Cup adaptability is key, says New Zealand's Latham2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfastone day ago
-
Sacked Folau expected to launch legal action this week - report9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.