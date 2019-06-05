Pollard returns to captain much-changed Bulls

The pivot missed the last two matches on tour due to injury, but returns in a much-changed back line from the one that drew against the Blues last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom Bulls coach Pote Human named Handré Pollard fly-half and captain for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Divan Rossouw comes in for Warrick Gelant and Dylan Sage replaces the injured Rosko Specman.

Pollard, meanwhile, takes Manie Libbok's place in the starting line-up.

There is also a return to the side for Embrose Papier at scrumhalf, with Ivan van Zyl moving to the bench and Andre Warner missing out.

Marco van Staden will play at no 8 in place of injured Paul Schoeman, with Hanro Liebenberg and Ruan Steenkamp on the side of the scrum.

The Bulls are currently third in the South African conference and seventh on the overall standings, 10 points off the play off places.

Human said the tour provided some good results, but can only be seen a success if they get the desired outcome against the Highlanders.

"This is going to be very tough for us, but this group thrives on challenges. I think they last lost to a team from outside New Zealand in 2016, so we need to be at our very best if we want to change that statistic."

The game gets under way at 09:35 on Friday morning.