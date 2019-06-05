View all in Latest
Parents urged to educate children about public transport safety

A 16-year-old Khayelitsha boy fell from the roof of a carriage allegedly while train surfing.

A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
Lizell Persens 43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has urged parents and educators to prioritise safety among youngsters using public transport.

This came after a 16-year-old Khayelitsha boy fell from the roof of a carriage allegedly while train surfing.

He tumbled off near Esplanade Station, just outside platform 16 at Cape Town Station on Monday.

The boy sustained leg injuries and was recovering in hospital.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “We extend an urgent request to parents and educators to help us promote a culture of safe commuting practices. This is particularly among young people using public transport to prevent tragic accidents.”

Last week, a 17-year-old boy died on the tracks near Diep River after illegally crossing a railway line.

In April, a 16-year-old boy died near Woodstock after jumping out of a moving train.

