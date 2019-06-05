-
Kganyago says Sarb's primary mandate is price stability
-
Evidence on state capture receiving significant attention, says Kieswetter
-
More than 100 workers at Amnesty International could face job cuts
-
WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Bloom concludes testimony into Transnet
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
-
Parents urged to educate children about public transport safety
-
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
Parents urged to educate children about public transport safety
A 16-year-old Khayelitsha boy fell from the roof of a carriage allegedly while train surfing.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has urged parents and educators to prioritise safety among youngsters using public transport.
This came after a 16-year-old Khayelitsha boy fell from the roof of a carriage allegedly while train surfing.
He tumbled off near Esplanade Station, just outside platform 16 at Cape Town Station on Monday.
The boy sustained leg injuries and was recovering in hospital.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “We extend an urgent request to parents and educators to help us promote a culture of safe commuting practices. This is particularly among young people using public transport to prevent tragic accidents.”
Last week, a 17-year-old boy died on the tracks near Diep River after illegally crossing a railway line.
In April, a 16-year-old boy died near Woodstock after jumping out of a moving train.
