No time for excuses, says Stander ahead of Sunwolves clash

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers fly-half Joshua Stander believes there's no time for excuses for the team’s poor form, ahead their clash against the Sunwolves this Saturday.

The Cape side are bottom of the South African Conference after their 41-22 defeat to the Lions, which also resulted in a few key injuries, effectively ending their chances of reaching the Super Rugby knockout stages.

Eben Etzebeth and Cobus Wiese joined a long list of injuries at the Cape Town franchise that also includes Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

"We will always have injuries during the season. We lose and make an excuse; but we have to pick ourselves up and see what can we do. It's never easy to have so many disruptions during the season and during the game; but obviously you have to make the most of it and take a game by game," Stander said.

Stander joined the Stormers and Western Province last year from the Blue Bulls, and says he is happy to be getting as much game time as he has been recently.

Stander says he still believes they can sneak into the playoffs if they win their last two home games, starting against the Sunwolves.

"We had to hard look at ourselves now. Sometimes you do have a tough day at the office, but we're all motivated and looking forward to playing at Newlands in front of our faithful," he says.