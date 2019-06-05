NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead

Zamani Saul has received some praise for his cost-cutting measures, but others are relying on time to tell whether or not this will have a lasting positive effect.

JOHANNESBURG - The Northern Cape's new premier has hit the ground running with his mission to cut down costs and get down to service delivery.

Zamani Saul, who is among a host of new premiers in ANC-led provinces, took to his Twitter account to announce that his administration would not be buying any new cars for MECs. Instead, officials have bought 63 new ambulance vans to serve communities around the province.

2day 27 new ambulances released. This is a first batch of the 63 ambulances. We r still resolute no new cars 4 Premier and MECs, let’s buy more ambulances. This afternoon I had a meeting with youth in Galeshewe. Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb, we need to attend to it. pic.twitter.com/6Va7qCpkZ0 — Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) June 4, 2019

This follows his decision to not have any new photos of MECs taken and hung in government offices around the province, which is common practice in national and provincial government whenever new administrations or an official takes over.

No pictures of me or any of the MECs Will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape Province. Our task is to serve and not to be glorified. CONGRATS TO THE NEWLY APPOINTED MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL. I have full confidence in your capabilities. pic.twitter.com/LBgaDkrrZF — Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) May 29, 2019

Saul has received some praise for his cost-cutting measures, but others are relying on time to tell whether or not this will have a lasting positive effect.

Much respect Honorable Premier deliver on Thuma Mina let’s serve our people in earnest🙌🙌🙌🙌 I respect doers than talkers — Bongani L. Matsane (@MatsanAttorneys) June 4, 2019

Good start to the 6th Administration Premier. Let's keep the momentum — Faizal M (@faizal19061464) June 4, 2019

A huge thank you and well done Sir is in order. We salute such resoulutions and mangabe umsebenzi uyabonakala we applaud!👊🏽👊🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Mandisa (@MirandaSemane) June 5, 2019

The premier of Northern Cape is exposing the incompetents of his predecessors — FAREWELL KING 👊🏾 (@DABOEADAH) June 5, 2019

We will be watching. Also please downgrade then means of transport as well. If the intent is to lead by example and works, start at expenditure controls please. Siyaphela as tax payers. Nceda ke mhlekazi ukhokhele phambili. — Bulela Vava (@ruraldentistSA) May 29, 2019

I think the pictures are for the people of your province to know ther government officials in every department. Removing pictures on the wall won't translate into making sure that service delivery is executed. Passion and dedication will. My view comrade. — Octavius Mushwana (@Tovygo) May 30, 2019

In KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Sihle Zikalala opted for a small inauguration ceremony in May instead of the traditional one held at the Pietermaritzburg Show Grounds with each new term.