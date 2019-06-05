View all in Latest
More than 100 workers at Amnesty International could face job cuts

Unite released a statement on Tuesday night, saying Amnesty is already understaffed because only 670 of the 740 positions required are filled.

Amnesty International secretary-general Kumi Naidoo. Picture: AFP.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – UK workers’ union Unite says its members are shocked that Amnesty International is planning to cut 146 jobs globally.

Unite released a statement on Tuesday night, saying Amnesty is already understaffed because only 670 of the 740 positions required are filled.

Unite is accusing senior leadership at Amnesty of overspending and neglecting the well-being of staff.

The union says 93 Amnesty staffers are facing job losses around the world. But a further 53 positions will be made redundant, bringing the total job losses to 146, if the proposed new structure goes through.

But the union is fighting back, saying senior management at the NGO has made a dangerous habit of irresponsible overspending and over-scoping, leaving staff to suffer the consequences, paying with their well-being and now with their jobs.

Last month, secretary-general Kumi Naidoo released a report, titled Toxic Workplace, and detailed how staff suffered physically and mentally, leading to the resignations of seven senior managers.

