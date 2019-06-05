Mbalula: Brake failure caused Mamelodi train crash

Sixty-four commuters and two crew members were injured in the crash on Saturday at Eerste Fabrieke station in Pretoria.

TSHWANE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday the Railway Safety Regulator's preliminary report shows the Mamelodi train crash happened as a result of brake failure.

They have since been discharged from hospital.

Mbalula said the report showed that a tamping machine’s brakes failed, causing it to accelerate and then collide with a stationary passenger train.

“The report further notes that the signalling system between the Eerste Fabrieke and Pienaarsport stations has not been functional for approximately two years. This is a matter of serious concern due to the heightened risk of manual authorisation,” he said.

Mbalula said the situation was exacerbated by a breakdown of communication between the crew of the tamping machine and the centralised train control centre.

“Safety in our railways is paramount and the conduct that places the lives of others at risk must not be tolerated,” he said.

Mbalula vowed that action would be taken against all those who have been found to be at fault.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)