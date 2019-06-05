JHB city manager takes responsibility for Alex home demolitions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

JHB city manager takes responsibility for Alex home demolitions

Ndivhoniswa Lukhwareni emphasised that he would give the panel evidence to prove that the houses were either unoccupied or not yet completed.

A dismantled shack. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
A dismantled shack. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg city manager Ndivhoniswa Lukhwareni said on Wednesday he took full responsibility for the demolition of homes in Alexandra last week.

Lukhwareni has been giving evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission inquiry looking into problems in Alexandra.

Last Friday, the Red Ants demolished 80 illegally built houses in the area, leaving hundreds homeless.

However, Lukhwareni said the city did obtain a court order.

Asked whether officials had discussed the demolitions with residents, he said the city had only targeted incomplete structures.

He emphasised that he would give the panel evidence to prove that the houses were either unoccupied or still under construction.

Lukhwareni said Mayor Herman Mashaba was out of the country at the time, and as the accounting officer he had to act on the court order.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA