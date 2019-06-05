Human Rights Commission Inquiry refuses to apologise to Baleni
Baleni launched an application, seeking an apology from inquiry Chairperson Buang Jones, saying the statement made last month tainted her dignity.
JOHANNESBURG – The Human Rights Commission Inquiry into Alexandra has refused to apologise to director-general Phindile Baleni for threatening to subpoena her.
Baleni launched an application, seeking an apology from inquiry chairperson Buang Jones, saying the statement made last month tainted her dignity.
When the she failed to show up at the hearings, despite numerous correspondence to her office, Jones told the inquiry that her conduct was undermining the process and threatened to force her to appear before the commission.
Jones said the application was unfortunate.
“The statements that I made were to the fact that we will motivate for the subpoena of the DG. We never said we’ll subpoena the DG. The South African Human Rights Commission has received correspondence from the office of the premier in which the premier seeks a meeting with commissioners to raise his misgivings about 'Mr Buang Jones'.”
Jones also launched a scathing attack on officials who used their power to undermine chapter nine institutions.
“The DG is placing her dignity above this process. We’re mandated to carry a vital function of strengthening this democracy. Our processes are reviewable. The DG, if it pleases her, has that opportunity of applying to the High Court to set aside this process.”
