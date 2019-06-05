Forest High to reopen under police guard after fatal stabbing

The department said security at the school premises and surrounds would be beefed up on Thursday with rumours rife that there might be retaliation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said police would be deployed to Forest High School in Forest Hill on Thursday as the academic programme was expected to resume after MEC Panyaza Lesufi had suspended schooling for 48 hours after a grade eight pupil was stabbed to death by a schoolmate on Monday.

“We cannot afford to allow anarchy in this country; anyone who wants to violate the laws of the country will meet the justice system. If one person has been killed, then other people will want to kill others,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Mabona said officials would assess the situation and see if pupils could proceed with their exams.

Two other boys were taken to hospital on Monday for treatment for their injuries but have since been discharged.

The grade 11 suspect appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the matter was remanded until Thursday.

NO JUSTICE FOR FOREIGNERS

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the 18-year-old deceased, who is Congolese, said they were tired of being treated unfairly by the government because they were foreigners.

They said they doubted they would get justice for their loved one because government rarely treated them fairly.

“We are foreigners; to get the asylum paper: problem, the school: problem, sickness: problem. Why? We are tired. We’re very tired,” said a relative.

They said all they wanted to see was the accused go to prison.