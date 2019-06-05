Forest High to reopen under police guard after fatal stabbing
The department said security at the school premises and surrounds would be beefed up on Thursday with rumours rife that there might be retaliation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said police would be deployed to Forest High School in Forest Hill on Thursday as the academic programme was expected to resume after MEC Panyaza Lesufi had suspended schooling for 48 hours after a grade eight pupil was stabbed to death by a schoolmate on Monday.
The department said security at the school premises and surrounds would be beefed up on Thursday with rumours rife that there might be retaliation.
“We cannot afford to allow anarchy in this country; anyone who wants to violate the laws of the country will meet the justice system. If one person has been killed, then other people will want to kill others,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Mabona said officials would assess the situation and see if pupils could proceed with their exams.
Two other boys were taken to hospital on Monday for treatment for their injuries but have since been discharged.
The grade 11 suspect appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the matter was remanded until Thursday.
NO JUSTICE FOR FOREIGNERS
Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the 18-year-old deceased, who is Congolese, said they were tired of being treated unfairly by the government because they were foreigners.
They said they doubted they would get justice for their loved one because government rarely treated them fairly.
“We are foreigners; to get the asylum paper: problem, the school: problem, sickness: problem. Why? We are tired. We’re very tired,” said a relative.
They said all they wanted to see was the accused go to prison.
Popular in Local
-
Union challenges suspension of Mamelodi nurse accused of mistreating patient
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
-
Alleged gang boss wounded in N1 shooting
-
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands
-
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.