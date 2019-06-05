Evidence on state capture receiving significant attention, says Kieswetter
Kieswetter was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday where he discussed the revenue service’s plan to collect more than R1.4-trillion this year.
PRETORIA – South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says capacity has been dedicated to asses and verify the information emerging from the state capture commission of inquiry, to ensure those involved in corruption are brought to book.
Kieswetter was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, where he discussed the service’s plan to collect more than R1.4-trillion this year.
The 2019 tax season officially starts next month. Kieswetter says the evidence presented at the state capture commission of inquiry is receiving significant attention.
“We’ve created a separate capacity under marking up, with dedicated resources to ensure that we’re responsive to what’s happening there. We still have to ascertain and verify whether there is a factual basis for it, but we've got a focused response to that.”
He says they are working very closely with the special investigating unit and the National Prosecuting Authority.
Kieswetter went on to say that Sars had commissioned a study to establish how best to tackle the illicit economy.
