Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - A 19-year-old Forest High School pupil appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing three pupils at the school in the south of Johannesburg during a fight between two rival groups.

The case against the teenager, who cannot be named, was remanded until Thursday for a formal bail application.

One pupil died and two were rushed to hospital.

The grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old grade eight pupil.

He was accused of stabbing and wounding two other boys who have since been discharged from hospital.

The Gauteng Education Department’s Steve Mabona said the department was working on a plan to make schools in the south of Johannesburg safer.

“We need an inclusive approach; which means a cluster approach which will entail your community safety with an element of police in it, your social development which will have an element of social workers and health because it is part of our cluster as well.”

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Education launched an investigation after a grade 11 pupil was arrested for stabbing a schoolmate.

The incident took place at Vuluhlanga High School in Ndabakazi Junction last week.

The two pupils allegedly had an argument that ended with the suspect stabbing his schoolmate with a sharpened spoon during a lunch break.

The 19-year-old suspect appeared in the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. He was released and will appear in court on 26 June.

The department's Malibongwe Mtima said: “The department has also started its own internal process that will ensure that the learner goes through the procedures set out by the department’s act and our policies. On top of that, the learner that was stabbed is recovering very well in hospital, in fact, he is out of ICU.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)