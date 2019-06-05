DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his new shadow cabinet had the diversity, skills and experience needed.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance unveiled its shadow cabinet in Parliament on Wednesday.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane said each member would hold ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet to account and also come up with alternative ideas to deal with the country’s most pressing problems.

“What you can expect from this team is fresh ideas – we’ve got to demonstrate to the people of this country that actually there are alternatives, that we don’t have to be stuck in the hegemonic views of this government that’s in place,” said Maimane.

Maimane said he was confident the men and women chosen had the necessary skills, experience and diversity.

Notable exceptions include the party’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe and party deputy chairperson Mike Waters, the DA’s former deputy chief whip.

Maimane said they had a job to do within the party as it set its sights on the local government elections in 2021.

Maimane said DA MPs would help drive the party’s agenda for reform, which includes introducing bills on job creation and cheaper energy.

The DA lost five seats in the elections, and now has 84.

Maimane said the party would focus on city-led economic growth and fighting labour law changes.

He said the DA would continue to oppose the expropriation of land without compensation and the National Health Insurance scheme - which it sees as threats to the fiscus - and would also propose alternatives to the Mining Charter.