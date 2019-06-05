DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his new shadow cabinet had the diversity, skills and experience needed.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance unveiled its shadow cabinet in Parliament on Wednesday.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane said each member would hold ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet to account and also come up with alternative ideas to deal with the country’s most pressing problems.
“What you can expect from this team is fresh ideas – we’ve got to demonstrate to the people of this country that actually there are alternatives, that we don’t have to be stuck in the hegemonic views of this government that’s in place,” said Maimane.
Maimane said he was confident the men and women chosen had the necessary skills, experience and diversity.
Notable exceptions include the party’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe and party deputy chairperson Mike Waters, the DA’s former deputy chief whip.
Maimane said they had a job to do within the party as it set its sights on the local government elections in 2021.
Maimane said DA MPs would help drive the party’s agenda for reform, which includes introducing bills on job creation and cheaper energy.
The DA lost five seats in the elections, and now has 84.
Maimane said the party would focus on city-led economic growth and fighting labour law changes.
He said the DA would continue to oppose the expropriation of land without compensation and the National Health Insurance scheme - which it sees as threats to the fiscus - and would also propose alternatives to the Mining Charter.
These are the names of our new #ShadowCabinet that will serve in the 6th Parliament! pic.twitter.com/OPfcMSE35c— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 5, 2019
Popular in Local
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
NC premier says no new cars for MECs, buys 63 new ambulance vehicles instead
-
SAPS confirms third farm attack in Cape Winelands
-
Nothing illegal about Alexandra home demolitions - Red Ants
-
Mbalula: Brake failure caused Mamelodi train crash
-
Union challenges suspension of Mamelodi nurse accused of mistreating patient
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.