Current economic conditions not suitable for quantitative easing - Kganyago
Quantitative easing refers to a monetary policy in which the central bank buys pre-determined amounts of government bonds or other financial assets to inject money into the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the current economic conditions in the country were not right for quantitative easing.
Quantitative easing refers to a monetary policy where the central bank buys pre-determined amounts of government bonds or other financial assets to inject money into the economy.
On Tuesday, African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule told journalists that the party would set up a task team to explore quantitative easing measures to address inter-governmental debt to make funds available for developmental purposes.
Kganyago said for quantitative easing to be explored, numerous options should first be considered.
“The first condition is that inflation should have dropped so low that there is a threat that inflation could drop below zero, meaning we are experiencing deflation. The second one is that, the central bank, in trying to combat deflation, cut rates so low that interest rates got close to zero and because the interest rates are so close to zero, they have become ineffective,” he said
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa meets with top executives of state-owned enterprises
-
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract
-
Transnet, Gupta-linked firm contract was clear evidence of fraud, Zondo hears
-
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up
-
Kganyago says Sarb's primary mandate is price stability
-
WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Bloom concludes testimony into Transnet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.