Current economic conditions not suitable for quantitative easing - Kganyago

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Current economic conditions not suitable for quantitative easing - Kganyago

Quantitative easing refers to a monetary policy in which the central bank buys pre-determined amounts of government bonds or other financial assets to inject money into the economy.

FILE: Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GCIS.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the current economic conditions in the country were not right for quantitative easing.

Quantitative easing refers to a monetary policy where the central bank buys pre-determined amounts of government bonds or other financial assets to inject money into the economy.

On Tuesday, African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule told journalists that the party would set up a task team to explore quantitative easing measures to address inter-governmental debt to make funds available for developmental purposes.

Kganyago said for quantitative easing to be explored, numerous options should first be considered.

“The first condition is that inflation should have dropped so low that there is a threat that inflation could drop below zero, meaning we are experiencing deflation. The second one is that, the central bank, in trying to combat deflation, cut rates so low that interest rates got close to zero and because the interest rates are so close to zero, they have become ineffective,” he said

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA