Concrete action desperately needed to protect farms, says Agri WC

CAPE TOWN - There have been at least two farms attacks in the Western Cape since Sunday.

A Stellenbosch wine farmer was shot dead on Sunday night during a robbery.

During a separate incident Early on Tuesday morning, a woman was in injured after she and her family were attacked on a plot in Klapmuts.

The provincial cabinet is to meet on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of a beefed-up rural safety committee and plan.

But Agri Western Cape's Jannie Strydom said concrete action was desperately needed to protect farm labourers and owners.

“It (the plan) needs to assist the police service to be more visible. There’s no point in having a plan and not implementing it.”

Last month an attack also took place at a farm in Bonnievale in which Tool Wessels was murdered.

