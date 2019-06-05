CoJ expected to shed light on Alexandra demolitions
The Red Ants demolished 80 illegal structures last week, leaving scores of people without shelter.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg will share details about the destruction of properties in Alexandra at the Human Rights Inquiry into the socio-economic conditions of the township.
The Red Ants demolished 80 illegal structures last week, leaving scores of people without shelter.
Following the operation, angry residents touched three houses in Marlboro.
The destruction of houses in Alexandra will be in the spotlight as Joburg city officials return to the inquiry.
City Manager Ndivhoniswa Lukhwareni will lead the delegation. Lukhwareni is expected to be questioned about who ordered the demolitions, as it remains unclear who made the call.
Earlier this week, Mayor Herman Mashaba condemned the act, saying he was unaware of the operation.
Mashaba has promised displaced residents that the metro will rebuild their properties, however, the ANC has lashed out at him, saying he’s promoting lawlessness.
Popular in Local
-
'What is this obsession with Sarb?': Mboweni sets record straight again
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
Some homes, roads flooded after heavy rain in CT
-
Why you'll be paying more for fuel from today
-
'Wake up before it's too late,' unions warn govt after GDP falls
-
SA veteran journalist Raymond Louw dies one day after wife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.