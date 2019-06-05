View all in Latest
CoJ expected to shed light on Alexandra demolitions

The Red Ants demolished 80 illegal structures last week, leaving scores of people without shelter.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela at the Alex inquiry in Braamfontein on 4 June 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg will share details about the destruction of properties in Alexandra at the Human Rights Inquiry into the socio-economic conditions of the township.

The Red Ants demolished 80 illegal structures last week, leaving scores of people without shelter.

Following the operation, angry residents touched three houses in Marlboro.

The destruction of houses in Alexandra will be in the spotlight as Joburg city officials return to the inquiry.

City Manager Ndivhoniswa Lukhwareni will lead the delegation. Lukhwareni is expected to be questioned about who ordered the demolitions, as it remains unclear who made the call.

Earlier this week, Mayor Herman Mashaba condemned the act, saying he was unaware of the operation.

Mashaba has promised displaced residents that the metro will rebuild their properties, however, the ANC has lashed out at him, saying he’s promoting lawlessness.

