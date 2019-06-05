'We're sorry': City of Tshwane apologises following widespread blackouts
Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and utility services MMC Abel Tau visited the station to assess the damage.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane has apologised to residents for widespread power cuts.
The City said it would increase capacity for future routine maintenance projects on its power stations. Several areas in the capital were affected on Tuesday after the Njala substation tripped.
Tau says technicians spent most of the day working to repair the substation and to restore power to the affected areas.
“We do hope that in future we can bring more capacity and that’s what we’re working on to ensure that we conduct routine maintenance. But other than that, we understand that this is something that will, as the city, be a threat and risk from time to time.”
