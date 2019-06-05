Cape Town Cycle Tour confirms plans for a short route option
Four years ago, 35,000 participants lined up to ride a vastly shortened version of the beloved Cape Town Cycle Tour in solidarity and support for those affected by the tragic fires burning on the mountains around Cape Town in March 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the City of Cape Town have confirmed that they are finalising plans to offer a shorter route for next year’s race.
“We are extremely excited to be working in partnership with the city on this innovation,” said David Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.
"We realise that the 109km route may be a bit daunting for novices or the not-so-fit. We want to be completely inclusive - we want to encourage the youth to come and have fun."
The route then was a 47km circular route from the start to the end of the M3 and back the same way to the finish in Green Point.
“A shorter course, in addition to the full traditional route is the perfect solution. We will release more details as we confirm them, but the thinking is that the short route will be held on Saturday, followed by the 109km route on Sunday,” concluded Bellairs.
