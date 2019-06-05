Call for specialised rural safety unit to curb farm attacks
This week there have been at least two farm attacks in the Cape Winelands which provincial government described as a hotspot for these type of incidents.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said concerns surrounding farm attacks would be raised with national government.
Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit was murdered on Louiesenhof Wine Estate on Sunday evening. Barely two days later, a woman was attacked by robbers in her house on a Klapmuts farm.
Meyer said a specialised rural safety unit was needed within the SAPS.
He added this would be on the agenda at the provincial Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Meyer said he would also raise the issue with Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.
Premier Alan Winde will also take it up with President Cyril Ramaphosa when they meet.
